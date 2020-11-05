Joe Byrd, 71, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky. He was a son of the late Willoughby Calvin Byrd and Ruby Gordan Cassady Byrd. Joe was retired from Eaton’s Corporation after 31 years.

He is survived by his wife Jane Sherfey Edwards Byrd; one son: Jon Jay Byrd and his wife Holly; one daughter: Mollie Jane Byrd Wilson and her husband Wesley; four granddaughters: Abigail Byrd, Allie Byrd, Annabelle Wilson and Ruby Wilson; a special cousin: Ernest Cassady.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one brother: David Byrd.

Funeral will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. There will be a walk – through visitation Friday for 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Glasgow High School Athletics’ Department.

In keeping with the Governor’s recommendations for safety during funeral and memorial services, the number of attendees in the funeral home at any given time will be limited; no food permitted in the lounge; social distancing will be necessary; and face coverings are required.