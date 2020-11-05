Barren Co. grand jury returns indictments

GLASGOW, Ky. – A Barren County grand jury recently returned the following indictments after a session on Oct. 29. An indictment is an accusation only. It is not a clause of innocence or guilt, which can only be proven in a court of law.

Kara Brooke Basil, 28, of Glasgow, was indicted on two counts of first degree criminal abuse (child 12 or under) and one count of failure to report child dependence/ neglect or abuse (first offense).

Jeremy Allen Depp, 41, of Glasgow, was indicted with one count of trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces or more but less than 5 lbs), second or more offense; first degree possession of a controlled substance (Lortab), buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and first degree persistent felony offender.

Frances Shantell Weyrauch, 38, of Glasgow, was indicted with one count of theft by unlawful taking or disposition ($500 or more but under $10,000).

Benjamin Jacob Broyles, 40, of Louisville, was indicted on one count of theft by unlawful taking or disposition ($500 or more but under $10,000), third degree criminal mischief and first degree persistent felony offender.

Kelvin Fredrick Bowers, 33, of Louisville, was indicted on one count of tampering with physical evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Zachary W. Pirtle, 28, of Glasgow, was indicted on one count of first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, first offense).

Robert Alan Pedigo, 33, of Brownsville, was indicted on one count of theft by unlawful taking or disposition ($500 or more but under $10,000) and first degree persistent felony offender.

Dustin Coy Berryman, 37, of Summer Shade, first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, second offense) and first degree criminal trespass.

Austin W. Perkins, 26, of Glasgow, was indicted with one count of theft by unlawful taking or disposition ($500 or more but under $10,000).

William Allen Taylor, 27, of Glasgow, was indicted with one count of first degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine, two grams or more, first offense), buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

Jack S. Young, 43, of Glasgow, was indicted on one count of theft by unlawful taking or disposition ($500 or more $10,000).

Ricquita Annette Perkins, 38, of Glasgow, was indicted with one count of possession of synthetic drugs (second or subsequent offense), buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of any other substance which impairs one’s driving ability, first offense).

Jason Shelton, 44, of Park City, was indicted with one count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, receiving stolen property (firearm), failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation and public intoxication.

Joseph Riley Wyatt, 35, of Glasgow, was indicted on one count of first degree wanton endangerment, first degree criminal mischief and fourth degree assault (no visible injury).

Amber D. Carver, 29, of Glasgow, was indicted on one count of third degree arson and second degree persistent felony offender.

Brandy Michelle Wilson, 32, of Bowling Green, was indicted on one count of receiving stolen property ($500 or more but more than $10,000) and first degree persistent felony offender.

Charles Junior Young, 58, of Glasgow, was indicted on one count of failure to comply with the sex offender registry (second or more offense).

Ashley N. Gallman, 31, of Glasgow, was indicted with one count of first degree possession of a controlled substance (Opium), first offense.

Robert Billy Jones, 24, of Fountain Run, was indicted with one count of third degree burglary, theft by deception (under $500) and second degree persistent felony offender.

Noah M. Wilson, 19, of Glasgow, was indicted with two counts of third degree assault (police/ probation officer), one count of third degree assault (peace officer) non-communicable bodily fluid, third degree terroristic threatening, resisting arrest, second degree disorderly conduct and menacing.

Robert E. Walsh, 36, of Columbia, was indicted with one count of first degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol which impairs one’s driving ability (first offense, agrravator), operating on a suspended/ revoked operator’s license, speeding 26 mph or more over the limit and reckless driving.

Timothy Johnson, 28, of Lafayette, Tenn., was indicted with one count of failure to comply with sex offender registration (first offense), failure to notify address change to the Department of Transportation, failure to wear a seatbelt, improper display of motor vehicle registration plate and failure to produce insurance card.

Allen Laponce Maupin, 53, of Glasgow, was indicted with one count of first degree wanton endangerment, two counts of first degree criminal mischief, first degree unlawful imprisonment, leaving the scene of an accident/ failure to render aid or assistance, fourth degree assault (domestic violence, no visible injury), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol which impairs one’s driving ability (third offense, aggravator), operating on a suspended/ revoked operator’s license and failure of owner to maintain required insurance (first offense), failure to report traffic accident, no/ expired registration plates and reckless driving.

James Paul Fultz, 38, of Louisville, was indicted with one count of theft by unlawful taking or disposition ($500 or more but under $10,000), first degree criminal mischief and first degree persistent felony offender.

Brock William Kerney, 31, of Austin, was indicted with one count of second degree assault, fourth degree assault (minor injury) and second degree criminal mischief.

Samuel Steven Brown, 43, of Glasgow, was indicted with one count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

Terri Louis Carroll, 36, of Glasgow, was indicted with one count of first degree assault (domestic violence), two counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and two counts of first degree wanton endangerment.

Elton Orlando Duffie, 55, of Cave City, was indicted with one count of first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, second offense), public intoxication and third degree criminal trespass.

Quinn Ritter, 32, of Glasgow, was indicted with two counts of third degree assault (police/ probation officer), resisting arrest, menacing and second degree disorderly conduct.

Tyler Elliot Lee, 30, of Glasgow, was indicted on one count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

Tommy Lee White, 26, of Glasgow, was indicted with one count of trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces, second or more offense) and disregarding a stop sign.

Donnie A. Geralds, 40, of Edmonton, was indicted with one count of second degree strangulation, fourth degree assault (domestic violence, no visible injury), fourth degree assault (no visible injury) and third degree terroristic threatening.