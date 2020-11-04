Results In Many States Too Close To Call As Vote Count Continues In Presidential Election

Due to a huge increase in mail-in voting, the face-off between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden did not follow a traditional election night timeline, and it is possible that a projected winner may not be known for days. With many states too close to call, and particular key battleground states still counting ballots into Wednesday morning, a winner is yet to be declared in this year’s Presidential Election.

As of Wednesday morning, Biden has 224 electoral votes to Trump’s 213 with a winner needing 270.

Trump won Kentucky (8 electoral votes), Mississippi (6), Missouri (10), South Carolina (9), Louisiana (8), Alabama (9), Kansas (6), Utah (6), South Dakota (3), North Dakota (3), Indiana (11), Tennessee (11), West Virginia (5), Arkansas (6), Wyoming (3), Oklahoma (7), Idaho (4), Ohio (18), Florida (29), Texas (38) and Montana (3). Four of Nebraska’s five electoral votes have also been called for the President.

Biden is the projected winner in California (55), New York (29), New Jersey (14), Illinois (20), Oregon (7), Washington (12), New Mexico (5), Colorado (9), Connecticut (7), Washington, D.C. (3), Massachusetts (11), Maryland (10), Delaware (3), New Hampshire (4), Virginia (13), Minnesota (10), Rhode Island (4), Hawaii (4) and Vermont (3). He also secured one congressional vote from Nebraska.

In the battleground states of Georgia, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Michigan, experts won’t be able to call the state for either candidate. Early returns in Georgia (16) favored Trump with 93% of precincts voting, as did Michigan (16) with 77% counted. North Carolina (15) leaned toward Trump with 95% of the votes reported.

Pennsylvania (20) favored Trump with 74% of votes reported, but the mail-in ballot counting is expected to continue for days. Biden has leads in Arizona, Nevada and Maine with 82%, 79% and 69% of the precincts reporting, respectively. He also maintains very small leads in Wisconsin with 49.3% of the vote to Trump’s 49% with 89% of the ballots counted.