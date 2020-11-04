Nedra Davis, age 80, of Tompkinsville, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at her home, surrounded by family. She was born on September 24, 1940, the daughter of the late Wert Dewey and Alta (Haleburton) Greanead. She was a member of Cave Springs Missionary Baptist Church.

She is survived by two sons, Larry Davis (Connie), Randy Davis (Debbie); two daughters, Karen Turner (Barry Paul Compton), Kristy Simmons (Jimmy) all of Tompkinsville; two special children, Colleen Compton and Travis Turner; seven grandchildren, Leslie Smith, Lindsey Davis, Haley Peden, Holden Davis, Kyle Turner, Kenzie, and Kendra Simmons, three great-grandchildren; Baylee and Luke Smith, and Davis Peden, two brothers; Raymond Copas, of Tompkinsville, and JW Greanead of Red Boiling Springs, and one sister; Corene Copas, of Martinsville, Indiana also survive.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Earl C. Davis, one brother; Namon Greanead, one sister; Evelyn Willis, and one grandson; Cameron Dakota Simmons.

Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, November 6, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Anderson-Bartley Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Harlan’s Crossroads Cemetery. Visitation will begin Thursday afternoon from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. and after 7:00 Friday morning until time for the service.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may be made to Cave Springs Missionary Baptist Church in memory of Nedra and can be made at the funeral home.

For the protection of Mrs. Davis’ family, it is kindly asked for everyone coming to the services to abide by Governor Beshear’s recommendation of wearing a mask and practice social distancing.