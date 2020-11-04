Mrs. Annabelle Akin Henderson, age 84, of Summersville, passed away on Tuesday at her residence.

Survivors include: her husband; William Earl Henderson of Summersville; 4 sons and daughters-in-law: Earl Young & Andi Henderson, Jack & Darlene Henderson, Thomas & Kelli Henderson and John & Katie Henderson, all of Green County; 7 grandchildren and spouses: James & Whitney Henderson, Casy & Chris Lay, Clint Henderson, Joey Henderson, Rachel Henderson, all of Green County, Marcia & Trey Kamer of Lagrange and Corey & Michael Samples of Lexington and 6 great grandchildren.

There will be a private graveside service held for Mrs. Annabelle Akin Henderson at the Wilson Cemetery.

The family has asked that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Hosparus of Green River, which can be made at the funeral home.