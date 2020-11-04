Wednesday 4th November 2020
wclu-logo-web
winie-logo-web

Doris Henrietta Green

  • @ 4:15 pm

Doris Henrietta Green, 77, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Barren County Nursing & Rehab. She was born in Glasgow, Kentucky on January 3, 1943 to the late Robert and Mary Olia Miller Greene. Doris was a homemaker and attended Siloam Baptist Church.

Survivors include, two daughters, Sheila Duvall (Bill) and Lisa Akin, both of Glasgow, Kentucky; three grandchildren, Amanda Cash (John) of Horse Cave, Kentucky, Jessica Dile (Taylor) of Glasgow, Kentucky, Brandi Wheat (Jared) of Glasgow, Kentucky; two great-grandchildren, Kenzie Dile and Dalton Cash; two sisters, Myrtle Taylor (Kenneth) and Anna Taylor, both of Glasgow, Kentucky; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband, Cecil Andrew Green; one sister, Carolyn Lawrence; one brother, Bobby Green; and one son-in-law, Stevie Akin.

The funeral service for Mrs. Green will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, November 7th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Henderson Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 11:00 AM until 8:00 PM and Saturday morning until time for the service at the funeral home..

A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted in the care of Mrs. Green. Please share your condolences with the family at www.crowfuneralhome.com.

Share this posts

Menu

Sister Stations

Station Info

© 2020 WCLU Radio Powered by OneCMS™ | Served by InterTech Media LLC