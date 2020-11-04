Doris Henrietta Green, 77, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Barren County Nursing & Rehab. She was born in Glasgow, Kentucky on January 3, 1943 to the late Robert and Mary Olia Miller Greene. Doris was a homemaker and attended Siloam Baptist Church.

Survivors include, two daughters, Sheila Duvall (Bill) and Lisa Akin, both of Glasgow, Kentucky; three grandchildren, Amanda Cash (John) of Horse Cave, Kentucky, Jessica Dile (Taylor) of Glasgow, Kentucky, Brandi Wheat (Jared) of Glasgow, Kentucky; two great-grandchildren, Kenzie Dile and Dalton Cash; two sisters, Myrtle Taylor (Kenneth) and Anna Taylor, both of Glasgow, Kentucky; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband, Cecil Andrew Green; one sister, Carolyn Lawrence; one brother, Bobby Green; and one son-in-law, Stevie Akin.

The funeral service for Mrs. Green will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, November 7th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Henderson Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 11:00 AM until 8:00 PM and Saturday morning until time for the service at the funeral home..

A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted in the care of Mrs. Green. Please share your condolences with the family at www.crowfuneralhome.com.