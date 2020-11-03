Tuesday 3rd November 2020
U.S. Elections Project Says 96M Have Already Voted Across The U.S.

The U.S. Elections Project said on Monday that more than 96 million Americans have already voted ahead of Tuesday’s election — almost twice the number from four years ago.

According to the independent election monitor, by early Monday afternoon, 61 million mail-in ballots have been received and 35 million voters have cast ballots at in-person early voting centers. The total number of people who voted early during the 2016 campaign was 50 million.

A similar number was reported by the NBC News Decision Desk/Target Smart, which said almost 94 million Americans had voted as of 8 a.m. Monday. Early turnout in Texas and Hawaii has already surpassed those states’ entire vote totals from four years ago. Eight other states have seen early vote totals at 90% of their 2016 figures — Montana, Washington, North Carolina, Georgia, Nevada, Florida, New Mexico and Tennessee.

