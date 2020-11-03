U.S. Elections Project Says 96M Have Already Voted Across The U.S.

The U.S. Elections Project said on Monday that more than 96 million Americans have already voted ahead of Tuesday’s election — almost twice the number from four years ago.

According to the independent election monitor, by early Monday afternoon, 61 million mail-in ballots have been received and 35 million voters have cast ballots at in-person early voting centers. The total number of people who voted early during the 2016 campaign was 50 million.

A similar number was reported by the NBC News Decision Desk/Target Smart, which said almost 94 million Americans had voted as of 8 a.m. Monday. Early turnout in Texas and Hawaii has already surpassed those states’ entire vote totals from four years ago. Eight other states have seen early vote totals at 90% of their 2016 figures — Montana, Washington, North Carolina, Georgia, Nevada, Florida, New Mexico and Tennessee.

Editorial credit: Orlowski Designs LLC / Shutterstock.com