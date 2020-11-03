NFL Suspends Chicago Bears’ Javon Wims After Fight With New Orleans Saints’ C.J. Gardner-Johnson

The NFL announced on Monday that they have suspended Chicago Bears wide receiver Javon Wims for two games following his on-field scuffle with New Orleans Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Wims has appealed the suspension, with a hearing set for Tuesday.

The incident occurred during the third quarter of the Saints’ 26-23 overtime win over the Bears on Sunday. Chicago quarterback Nick Foles completed a 5-yard pass to receiver Allen Robinson before cameras caught Wims running up to confront Gardner-Johnson from behind. Wims appeared to reach for Gardner-Johnson’s mouthpiece before punching him in the helmet with his right hand. Wims then struck Gardner-Johnson again in the helmet before both players wrestled each other to the ground. Wims was ejected for his role in the scuffle, but Gardner-Johnson was allowed to remain in the game.

Gardner-Johnson denied instigating the fight in Sunday’s game. His denial came after NFL Media reported that Wims told Bears officials he was spit on by Gardner-Johnson prior to the punch. Gardner-Johnson insisted Monday that he was “innocent.”

Wims had one catch for nine yards in the Bears’ loss. The third-year wide receiver has five catches for 35 yards and a touchdown on the season. Gardner-Johnson had seven tackles and two tackles for a loss for the Saints.