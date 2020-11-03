Katherine Vernell (Morris) Hamby, 92, Tompkinsville, KY, formerly of Owensboro, KY, passed away Tuesday, November 3rd, at T.J. Samson Hospital.

Katherine was born in Hopkins County, KY on December 12, 1927, a daughter of the late James Harlan and Effie Alice (Brown) Morris. She was the wife of the late William Earl Hamby.

Katherine was retired from retail work. She enjoyed being outdoors and being with family.

Katherine is survived by two daughters, Jan Hays, and husband, Jack, of Tompkinsville, KY; Pat Bush, and husband, Wayne, of Bowling Green, KY; two granddaughters, one grandson, one step granddaughter, one step grandson, 12 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by a son-in-law, Stan Nabors, and a step granddaughter, Tara Hays, one sister, Hilda Sneed and one brother Howard Morris.

Due to Covid-19, private services will be held at Owensboro Memorial Gardens, with burial to follow.

Arrangements are under the direction of Yokley Trible Funeral Home.