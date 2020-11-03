Geneva J. Cox, 92, of Glasgow, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020 at the Barren County Nursing and Rehab facility in Glasgow. She was born in Barren County on February 21, 1928 to the late Hayden Jack and Laura Mae Vance Groce. Geneva and her husband Edgar owned and operated the Cox Restaurant in Louisville for several years and later was a homemaker and farmed in Barren County. She was a member of First Christian Church in Glasgow and had attended Bethel Methodist Church.

She is survived by two nephews, Bobby C. Groce (Faye) of Glasgow and Larry W. Mauk of Cave City. Great nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Edgar B. Cox; one brother, Ezra Kenneth Groce; three sisters, Opal Clark, Ruby Piercy, and Mae Mauk.

Funeral service for Mrs. Cox will be 1:00pm Wednesday, November 4th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 10:00am until time for service at the funeral home.