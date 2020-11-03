Gene Sadler, age 49, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Medical Center at Bowling Green in Bowling Green, KY. He was formerly employed by Grayson County Industries and was a member of Christ Gospel Apostolic Church.

He was the son of the late Bent Sadler and the late Martha Sadler.

He is survived by his niece Amanda. He is also survived by his foster parents Dan & Billie Jo Tyler; foster brothers, Jeddiah Tyler (Emilee), Isaiah Tyler and Brian Haynes; foste rsister Emma Jo Tyler and his little special foster nephew Gideon Tyler. He is also survived by his foster grandparent and best buddy, Grandpa Basil Wilber and Memee Janice Wilber as well as randma Bel Stevens. He also had many many uncles, aunts and cousins.

Due to recent public health concerns, funeral service will be private.

The funeral celebration for Gene will be live streamed on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 1:00 PM CT. Family and friends may visit https://www.facebook.com/Brooks-Funeral-Home-KY.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.brooksfuneralhomeky.com.

Interment will be at Walters Community Cemetery, Munfordville, KY