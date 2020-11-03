Eve Announces She Is Leaving As Co-Host Of “The Talk” To Focus On Growing Her Family

After four seasons, Eve is saying goodbye as co-host on CBS’s The Talk. The 41-year-old rapper announced her departure on air Monday, explaining why she made the difficult decision to leave the popular talk show in December.

“It’s been a crazy year, obviously, for all of us,” said Eve, who lives in England with her husband, Maximillion Cooper. “And I’ve been so grateful that I’m able to stay here in London and do the show. But I can’t see, for me, the foreseeable future of traveling back at the moment and have decided that at the end of December, this will probably be my last time on the show, in this capacity as a host.”

The coronavirus pandemic also played a big role in her decision, as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Sunday a that a second national shutdown will begin this week. “We’re on another lockdown from Thursday, and that’s another reason why,” Eve said. “Obviously staying home has been such a blessing because my husband and I got to know each other in a different way, a beautiful way. So I want to be closer to him. I want to concentrate on expanding our family, being with my family.”

Editorial credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com