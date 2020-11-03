Eddie L. Lingar, 71, of Brownsville passed peacefully on Monday, November 2, at the Medical Center of Bowling Green.

He was the son of Lee Roy Lingar and Gladys Griffin Lingar, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by: two brothers, Emmett & Stanley Lingar and one sister, Helen Thornsberry. He was married to Carol Jones Lingar, who survives. Eddie was a retired Registered Nurse in the long term area of Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

He is survived by two daughters: Stacy Lingar (Molly Edson), Angela Crego (Joe); two sons, Jeff Lingar (Diane), Lyle Lingar (Joann); one sister, Debbie Hardcastle (Gerald); three grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at Smiths Grove Cemetery. The family entrusted Hardy & Son Funeral Home to handle all arrangements.