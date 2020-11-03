Dora Florence Allen, 88, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Sunday, November 1st, at Monroe County Medical Center.

Dora was born in Tompkinsville, KY on October 9, 1932, a daughter of the late Vally (Birdwell) Sewell and William Sewell.

She was a charter member of Cave Springs Baptist Church, where she was a Sunday School Teacher. She worked at Red Kap Sewing Factory.

She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Ezra Allen; a sister, Lois Tooley, of Tompkinsville, KY; and a brother, Lester Sewell, of Glasgow, KY, and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by two brothers, Lawrence Sewell and Paul Bowman Sewell; and a sister, Laverne Sewell Jackson.

Graveside services will be held 1:00 PM on Thursday, November 5th at Monroe County Memorial Lawn, with burial to follow.

Arrangements under the direction of Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

For the protection of Mrs. Allen’s family, it is kindly asked for anyone coming to the services to abide by Governor Beshear’s recommendation of wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.