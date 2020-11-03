Alfred Thomas Bradley, age 90, of Horse Cave, KY, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020, at his residence in Horse Cave, KY. He was a farmer and a member of Allen Seminary Baptist Church.

He was the son of the late Burk Bradley and the late Lovie Dice Bradley. He was also preceded in death by a son, James Bradley, a grand child, Connie Brents, 3 brothers and 2 sisters.

He is survived by his wife, Katherine Bradley; seven sons, Ambrodrick Bradley (Meagan), Cave City, KY, Frank Bradley and wife Lisa, Glasgow, KY, Lynn Bradley, Hardyville, KY, Kerry Dale Bradley and wife Martha, Munfordville, KY, Bruce Allen Bradley and companion Stephanie, Rowletts, KY, Roger Brown and wife Amy, Hardyville, KY, Greg Bradley, Cave City, KY; four daughters, Dorothy Driver and husband Billy, Munfordville, KY, Gertha Bradley, Munfordville, KY, Kathy Bradley, Horse Cave, KY, Loretta Graham and husband Rev. Horace, Hardyville, KY; sister, Murlene Brewer, Glasgow, KY; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Friday, November 6, 2020 at Brooks Funeral Home.

Due to recent public health concerns, funeral service will be private.

Brooks Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.