49ers Jimmy Garoppolo And George Kittle Join List Of San Francisco’s Injured Players

The San Francisco 49ers will be without quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and All-Pro tight end George Kittle for an extended period of time due to injuries sustained during their game against Seattle on Sunday. Garoppolo’s ankle injury and Kittle’s foot injury will sideline them indefinitely, with Garoppolo expected to miss at least six weeks with a high ankle sprain and Kittle expected to be out eight weeks with a broken bone in his foot.

Garoppolo and Kittle are the latest in a long line of injuries this season for the defending NFC champions. San Francisco lost defensive ends Nick Bosa, Dee Ford and Solomon Thomas; top cornerback Richard Sherman, No. 1 receiver Deebo Samuel; and running backs Raheem Mostert, Tevin Coleman and Jeff Wilson Jr. for extended periods of time this season.

Garoppolo originally sprained his ankle in a Week 2 win at the New York Jets and missed the next two games. Garoppolo re-injured the ankle in Sunday’s 37-27 loss at Seattle and was pulled in the second half. Nick Mullens will replace Garoppolo as starter beginning Thursday night against Green Bay.

Kittle hurt his knee in Week 1 and missed the next two games before returning with a 15-catch, 183-yard performance against the Eagles. The Niners are hoping to get Jordan Reed back from a knee injury to take Kittle’s place against Green Bay.

