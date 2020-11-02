QB Tua Tagovailoa’s First NFL Start For The Miami Dolphins Brings Them To Victory Over the Rams

Rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa, aided by the Dolphins defense, earned Miami the win over the Los Angeles Rams in Tagovailoa’s first NFL start on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.
Tagovailoa — the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft — completed 12 of 22 pass attempts for 93 yards and a touchdown and did not throw an interception in the 28-17 win. The Dolphins scored touchdowns on a fumble return and a punt return in the victory. The Rams out-gained the Dolphins 436 to 139 in total yards, but had four turnovers.
“It takes a team effort,” Dolphins coach Brian Flores said. “There are 11 guys on the field. All the guys work hard. Everybody’s roll is important, but it was a total team effort — offense, defense and special teams.” The Dolphins next face the Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 8 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The Rams have a Week 9 bye before they host the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 15 in Inglewood, Calif.
