Myrtle Lee Houk age 102 passed away Sunday, Nov. 1st at Barren County Nursing & Rehab in Glasgow.

She was born on a farm in Hart County on September 23, 1918. She was a homemaker, a farmer and an avid gardener. She was most known for her beautiful perennial flowers and her love of baking and candy making. Mrs. Houk was the oldest living member of the Boiling Springs Baptist Church and she loved taking of the church house and yard until her health no longer allowed.

In addition to her parents Joe & Della Brown, she was preceded in death by her husband William Walter Houk; son Charles H. Houk, a grandson David W. Houk; brothers Howard Brown & Fred Brown and her sister Hazel Brown Routt.

Mrs. Houk is survived by a son Carroll Houk(Marilyn); daughter-in-law Martha E. Houk; grandchildren Angie Feeneck(Don), Sarah Alvey(Ricky), Judith Jones, Chip Houk, Joshua Houk(Daniela) & Jennifer Hall; Great-grandchildren Thaddeus Highbaugh(Jen), Lindsay Gamble(Collin), Katherine Jones, Quentin Jones, Elizabeth Jones, Jonah Houk, Josiah Houk & Jaxen Hall; three great-great-grandchildren also survive.

Due to the governor’s recommendations and the recent health concerns, a private graveside service for the family will be 11am Tuesday, Nov. 3rd at the Timberlake Cemetery with burial to follow.

The family request that memorial donations be given to Boiling Springs Baptist Church, c/o Tim Willian, P.O. Box 59, Munfordville, KY 42765 or to the Timberlake Cemetery Fund, c/o Limestone Bank, 949 S. Dixie Hwy., Munfordville, KY 42765.