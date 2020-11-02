Marshall Eugene “Bud” Byrd, 88, Glasgow, died Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the T J Samson Community Hospital. A native of Barren County, he was the son of the late Marshall R. Byrd and Magdalene Eudy Byrd. He was a farmer and a member of the Church of Christ.

Survivors include his wife Sheroline Faulkner Byrd; two daughters: Glenda Elam (Jack) and Sandra Thompson (Chris); four grandchildren: Marika Harbison, Ashton Thompson, Lensey Bell, and Lesley Lyons (Kevin); seven great-grandchildren: Brittany and Brianna Lyons, Aiden McAdoo, Braxton Harbison, Creed Harbison, Kopelynn Hood, and Maylee Thompson; one great-great grandchild, Addilyn Huff; two sisters: Alveda Jessie and Ann Honeycutt; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife Mary Ruth Anderson Byrd; three brothers: Harold Byrd, Don Byrd, and Tommy C. Byrd; seven sisters: Emma Ballard, Mary Ballard, Ruby Garmon, Susie Ennis, Betty Stephens, Jennie Scott, and Laverne Wilson.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Hiseville Cemetery. A walk-through visitation will be from 10 to 2 on Thursday at the funeral home.

In keeping with the Governor’s recommendations for safety during funeral and memorial services, the number of attendees in the funeral home at any given time will be limited; no food permitted in the lounge; social distancing will be necessary; and face coverings are required.