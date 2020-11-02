Judy Ann Proffitt, 66, of Tompkinsville, KY, passed away Sunday, November 1st, at Medical Center at Bowling Green.

Judy was born in Tompkinsville, KY on January 26, 1954, a daughter of the late Francis Helen (Bow) Daniel and Mitchell Long.

She was baptized in 1992 and a member of Athens Baptist Church. She worked at various sewing factories.

On July 18, 1970, she married Harley Proffitt, who survives, of Tompkinsville, KY.

Judy is also survived by a daughter, Lori Barlow, and husband, Chris, of Glasgow, KY;

two grandchildren, Dalton Goad and Aleiah Barlow; and a brother, Jesse Long, of Tompkinsville, KY.

Other than her parents she is preceded in death by a daughter, Sherri Proffitt, two sisters, Emogene Jones and Betty Trobaugh and a brother, Darrell Long.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, November 4th at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial to follow in Isenberg Cemetery.

Visitation is Wednesday morning after 10:00 AM until service time at 2:00 PM at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers donations are appreciated for funeral expenses.

For the protection of Mrs. Proffitt’s family, it is kindly asked for anyone coming to the services to abide by Governor Beshear’s recommendation of wearing a mask and practicing social distancing. No public lounge is available at this time due to Covid-19.