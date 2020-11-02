Edith Fulkerson Carroll, age 87, of Hardyville, KY, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow, KY. She was a homemaker and a member of Fairview Church of Christ.

She was the daughter of the late Tom Fulkerson and the late Sina Hatfield Fulkerson and wife of the late Arthur Carroll. She was also preceded in death by her four children Peggy Sue Carroll, Linda Devore, Thomas Carroll and Ronnie Carroll.

She is survived by one daughter, Kathy Bradley (Terry), Hardyville, KY; five grandchildren, Alex Bradley, Carrie Furgerson, Angie Devore, Mandy Wheeler, Ron Lee Harl; seven great grandchildren, Clif Bradley, Kelsey Davis, Dawson, Trevor & Lilly Harl, Jon Aden Carroll, Emory Wheeler; two great great grandchildren, Gamon Bennett, Creeden Davis; special friend, Billy Caswell.

Due to recent public health concerns, visitation & funeral service will be private.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.brooksfuneralhomeky.com.

Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements are being handled by Brooks Funeral Home.