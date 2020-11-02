Earl Edward Henry, 79, of Barren County, KY and formerly of Honey Brook, PA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 1, 2020 after battling ALS for 7 years. Earl was born in Bellevue, PA on June 5, 1941 to the late LeRoy K. Henry and Elinor May Schatz Henry. Earl was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He was a jack of all trades, he worked with computers, sales and his final endeavor was custom engraving, his custom engraving was one of beauty. He also enjoyed gardening and making all kinds of projects.

He is survived by the love of his life of 50 years, Irene Kopteros Henry; sister, Carol Dolan (Lynn) of Lancaster, PA; two brothers, Clyde Henry (Carol) of Locust Grove, VA, John Henry (Kathy) of Chewelah, WA; several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two sons, Christopher, and Stephen Henry.

Funeral service for Earl Henry will be 11:00am Thursday, November 5th at the Horse Cave Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Thursday from 10:00 until time for the service at 11:00am at the Church. Burial will be at a later date and will be at the First Baptist Church of Pequea in Gap, PA.

Even thought he was healthy most of his life, Earl did not let ALS keep him from smiling and helping people who needed it. Those that wish to honor him may make a donation to:

Disabled American Veterans; https://secure.dav.org/donate,

Paralyzed Veterans of America; https://secure.pva.org/pva,

Gideons Bible; https://www.gideons.org.

All those who wish to honor and remember Mr. Henry in person at the service must wear a mask or other appropriate facial covering and practice physical distancing for the safety of those in attendance.