Baltimore Ravens OT Ronnie Stanley Out For Season With Ankle Injury

Just two days after signing a five-year, $98.75-million contract extension, Baltimore Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley suffered a season-ending ankle injury in his team’s 28-24 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. With 57 seconds left in the quarter, the Steelers’ defensive front overwhelmed the Baltimore line and sacked quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Trainers rushed onto the field, and Jackson ran over to Stanley as the offensive tackle remained on the ground with trainers tending to his lower left leg, fitting an immobilizing cast on his leg. Stanley was later ruled out for the remainder of the game. Ravens Coach John Harbaugh did not specify the exact nature of the injury but called it “severe” and confirmed Stanley would miss the remainder of the season.

Editorial credit: Jamie Lamor Thompson / Shutterstock.com