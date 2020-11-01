Jim Pedigo, 73, of Scottsville, KY passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green. The Edmonton, KY native was a retired employee of Lifeskills, Viet Nam U. S. Army veteran, a member and adjutant of Halfrey Dalton VFW Post 5712, member of Graham Lodge #208 F & AM, senior vice-president of the Military Order of the Cootie and member of Edmonton Baptist Church. He was a son of the late James Floyd Pedigo and Imogene “Jean” James Pedigo.

He is survived by his wife: Lereasa Lynn Rather Pedigo, Scottsville, KY;

2 sons: Chris Pedigo, Edmonton, KY and Joseph Matthew Cosby and wife, Angel, Scottsville, KY;

3 daughters: “Cricket” Gilpin and husband, Don Allen, Edmonton, KY; Dr. Dana Mischelle Cosby, Bowling Green, KY; Lindsay Ryan Felty and husband, Jonathan, Ocean Springs, MS;

1 sister: Patti Harbison and husband, Eddie, Summer Shade, KY;

12 grandchildren: Caleb Cosby, Ellie Cox (Erik), Molly Simmons, Paine Simmons, Luna Cosby, Matilyn Brown, Burkley Felty, Ada Felty, Brock Felty, Breanna Pedigo, Kayle Pedigo and Zeak McIntyre;

1 great granddaughter: Kate Cox.

He was preceded by 3 brothers: Donald Pedigo, Stevie Pedigo and Joe Pedigo and a granddaughter: Bailey Cosby.

Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at Goad Funeral Home with Jeff Keen officiating and burial in Crescent Hill Cemetery with military honors by Glasgow DAV Chapter 20. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Monday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday and after 7:00 a.m. Tuesday until funeral time at Goad Funeral Home. Halfrey Dalton VFW Post 5712 will hold rites at 6:00 p.m. Monday followed by Masonic rites at 6:30 p.m. by Graham Lodge #208 F & AM.