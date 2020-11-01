Howard Stephen Ballard, age 57, of Horse Cave, passed away Wednesday, October 28. He was a member of Immanuel Ministries Church and helped with Repair Affair and The Abundance of the Hart Food Bank. He worked in construction for 36 years and owned and operated his own construction company for 29 years with his wife.

He is survived by his wife, Netoshia Hoots Ballard; one son, Michael Ballard (Rebekah) of Portland, TN; one daughter, Cassie Ballard, of Horse Cave; his mother, Carroll Seabolt, of Sand Springs, OK; one sister, Kayleen Smith (Wayne) of Prue, OK; one brother, Robert Ballard (Betsy) of Horse Cave; 11 nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Immanuel Ministries Church. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Gideons International or JourneyPure of Bowling Green, Ky (2349 Russellville Rd. Bowling Green, Ky 42101).