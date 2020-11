Hard-hitting U.S. Senate race headlines Kentucky election

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s pandemic-altered campaign is in its closing days. Republicans are looking to reassert their dominance in the Bluegrass State. Democrats are angling to tap into suburban support to make inroads in a state where they have struggled in recent years. After weeks of mail-in balloting and early in-person voting, traditional Election Day voting takes place Tuesday as Kentuckians choose their congressional and state legislative lineups. Headlining the election is the hard-hitting race between Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic challenger Amy McGrath.