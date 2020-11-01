Bobby Gene McCubbin, 66, of Canmer, passed away October 31, 2020 at his home. He was a Hart County native, a member of Joyners Chapel Church, worked in the maintenance department at Sister Schubert’s, and a lifelong farmer.

He was a dedicated and hardworking loving father and grandfather.

Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Orville and Dorothy Atwell McCubbin; one sister, Dottie Bryant, and his grandmother, Blanche Atwell.

Survivors include his loving significant other, Marylee Blakeman; four children, Gwenn Pedigo, (Mike Clymer), Jamie Hardesty, (Jordan), Nathaniel McCubbin, and Jeremy McCubbin; six grandchildren, Hannah Wright, (Jeff Burke), Preston Pedigo, Alexis McCubbin, Gabriel Cash, Lily Hardesty, and Laney Hardesty; one sister, Patsy McMahan; three nephews, and several cousins and other extended family.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 PM, Tuesday, November 3, 2020, in the chapel of Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the McCubbin Cemetery.

Visitation will be Monday, November 2, 2020 from 2 PM – 8 PM, and after 8 AM until service time Tuesday, in the chapel of Winn Funeral Home.

