Phyllis Pardue Bulle, 80, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away peacefully at her residence Friday, October 30, 2020. She was born in Park City, Kentucky on July 31, 1940 to the late Fred and Audrey Hawkins Pardue. Phyllis was a saleswoman for 18 years at Mays Shoes. Afterwards, she worked at Dr. Ward’s office for nearly 19 years before retiring. She was a member of the Park City High School Class of 1958 and attended South Green Street Church of Christ.

She is survived by her loving husband, Sam Bulle; one son, Freddie Bulle (Pam); one daughter, Francine McCracken (David), all of Glasgow, Kentucky; three grandchildren, Kent Bulle (Lauren) of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Josh McCracken (Stephanie) of New York, and Mandy Williams (Nathaniel) of Scottsville, Kentucky; three great-grandchildren, Logan Williams, Audrey Williams, Emma Jane Bulle, and two sisters, Ell Smith of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Peggy Price of Bowling Green, Kentucky.

The funeral service for Mrs. Bulle will be held 2:00 PM November 2nd at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home

with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 10:00 AM until time for

the service at the funeral home.

