Karen Mae Morris, 74 of Smiths Grove passed peacefully on Friday, October 30 surrounded by her loving family.

She was a daughter of the late Opal and Lottie Madison Chastain and was preceded in death by her twin sister, Sharon Chastin and Pauline Roark. Karen was a housewife and a member of Landmark Baptist Church. She loved her family, gardening and most of all her Lord.

She is survived by her husband Edward Morris; five sons, Kyle Morris (Mary), Kelly Morris (Robin), Jeff Morris (Sharon), Tim Morris (Ashley) and Jason Morris (Susie); 18 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews.

Her funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Landmark Baptist Church on Hays Smiths Grove Rd in Smiths Grove. Visitation will be 11a.m.-2p.m. at the church with burial in the church cemetery. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Grove Chapel.

The family request in lieu of flowers donations be made to Landmark Baptist Church % Edward Morris 664 Howser Rd., Smiths Grove, KY 42171