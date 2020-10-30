Penny Sue Peden, 61, Smiths Grove, died Friday, October 30, 2020 at the T J Samson Community Hospital. A native of Barren County, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Betty Lou Wilson Jessie. She was a homemaker, a waitress at Churchill Downs, and an attendee of Glasgow Faith Church.

Survivors include one daughter, Lonya Lynn South; four grandchildren: Page Thomas, Kristin Zinman, Rayli South, and Lexie Johnson; her companion, Henry Peden; six great-grandchildren: Carson Zinman, Ashlynn Zinman, Carter Zinman, Skyler Hatcher, Hunter Hatcher, and Theodore Farrell; one step-daughter, Karen Dill; two step-grandchildren: Chase Smith and Haley Dill; a God-daughter, Martha Neal; one sister, Donna Sue Farrell; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers: Roger, Tony, Jimmy, and Mark Jessie.

Funeral services will be held 5:00 p.m. Sunday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with cremation to follow. Visitation will be ater 1:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. For those unable to attend, the service will be streamed live at www.facebook.com/hatchersaddler.

In keeping with the Governor’s recommendations for safety during funeral and memorial services, the number of attendees in the funeral home at any given time will be limited; no food permitted in the lounge; social distancing will be necessary; and face coverings are required.