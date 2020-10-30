Mr. Mark Lewis Hicks of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020, at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky, having attained the age of 59 years, 11 months, and 8 days. He was born in Glasgow, Kentucky on Monday, November 21, 1960, the son of Welby and Mildred Lewis Hicks. He was of Methodist faith, a member of Parrish Chapel United Methodist Church, and a welder for Rocore Thermal Systems.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Lee Hicks, and an infant brother, Jerry Lee Hicks.

He is survived by his brother, Tim (and Pam) Hicks, his nephew, Adam Hicks, special friend, Beth Moore, his granddaughter, Emma Leeann Hicks and her mother, Kayla Scott, all of Burkesville, Kentucky.

The funeral service will be conducted on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Parrish Chapel Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Norris-New Funeral Home, until the funeral hour on Sunday.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.