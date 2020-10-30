Kenneth Gooden, 91, of Cave City, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital. He was born in Barren County, Kentucky on March 23, 1929 to the late John Wesley and Susie Phillips Gooden. Kenneth retired from Dairymen Inc. as a machine operator and loved farming. He was also a devoted member and Deacon of Rolling Hills United Baptist Church.

Survivors include, two daughters, Debby Gossett (Larry), Marcella Gail Craighead (John); two grandchildren, Jordan Gossett (Scarlett), Jamie Froggett (Boone); two great-great grandchildren, Preston Sitko, Hayden Gossett; one sister, Jean Gooden; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife, Eurie Edith Walden Gooden; his twin brother, Calvin Gooden; three sisters, Irene Conkin, Mabel Ferguson, Fannie Lanoux; and three brothers, Leo Gooden, James Gooden, and Palmore Gooden.

A private graveside service for Mr. Gooden will be held Monday, November 2nd at the Gooden Family Cemetery. A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted in the care of Mr. Gooden.