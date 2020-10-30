Friday 30th October 2020
Jacksonville Jaguars’ QB Gardner Minshew Status Uncertan Due To Fractures and Strained Ligament In Thumb

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew has suffered multiple injuries to his throwing hand, and his status is uncertain for their Nov. 8 game against the Houston Texans. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report that Minshew has multiple fractures and a strained ligament in his right thumb.

The Jaguars have not provided details yet on Minshew’s injury, but he reportedly experienced discomfort in his thumb since an Oct. 11 game against Houston. Minshew was not listed on any of the team’s injury reports over the past two weeks since the Houston game.

With Minshew’s status uncertain, the Jaguars could turn to either veteran backup Mike Glennon or rookie Jake Luton when they come off their bye week.

