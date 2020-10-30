Hall of Famer Tony La Russa, 76, Hired As Chicago White Sox Manager

The Chicago White Sox have hired Hall of Famer Tony La Russa to be the club’s next manager, the team announced Thursday. The 76-year-old La Russa, who won a World Series title with the Oakland Athletics and two more with the St. Louis Cardinals, rejoins the White Sox more than three decades after they fired him. He takes over for Rick Renteria after what the White Sox said was a mutual agreement to part ways.

White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said Thursday, “We are extremely excited about the future of this team,As we showed in 2020, this is a young, talented club that we expect to only grow better and better in the coming years. Adding in a Hall of Fame manager who is recognized as being one of the best in the history of the game, we are a step closer to our goal of bringing White Sox fans another championship.”

La Russa will be theoldest manager in the major leagues by five years. Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker is 71.

Tony La Russa, 76, named new Chicago White Sox manager Via www.usatoday.com The Chicago White Sox, who never seriously considered anyone else, and spent the past three…

Editorial credit: Matt Trommer / Shutterstock.com