Ellen JoAnn (Foster) Wallace, 87, Horse Cave, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. A native of Barren County, she was a daughter of the late Brent Foster and Francis Baldock Key. She was a caregiver to the elderly and a member of the Church of Christ.

Survivors include three children: John Wallace (Diane) of Carmel, IN, Woody Wallace of Pleasanton, CA, and Vickie Boles (Jimmy) of Horse Cave; 7 grandchildren: Jason and Alex Wallace, Christo and Sabina Wallace, Blake, Jodie, and Jazmen Norris; four brothers: Douglas Foster (Margaret), David Foster (Shelia), Terry Foster (Sheryl), and Philip Foster (Vicki); several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Randall Edwards Wallace; one daughter Bonnie Sue Wallace; and two brothers: Rex Foster (Loretta) and Mike Foster.

Mrs. Wallace chose cremation. Due to the current pandemic, a memorial service will not be scheduled until it is safe to do so. Arrangements entrusted to Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home.