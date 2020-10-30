Della Rose Bostic age 90 passed away Thursday, Oct. 29 at her home. She was born in Louisville, KY May 14, 1930 to Jesse and Dell Vibbart. She was very active in life and enjoyed working with the Salvation Army, Hart County Chamber of Commerce where she was an ambassador and was on the Bacon Creek watershed council. She also worked with WLOC radio station clothes for kids, WHAS Crusade for children, served as Bonnieville mayor for six years, Hart county homemakers for more than 25 years and she was a Kentucky colonel. She was also the oldest person in Kentucky to receive her GED at 70. She also loved to travel.

Rose was preceded in death by her husband Bill, a daughter Mary Barnes and two sons Jackie Ray and Bobby Bostic.

Rose is survived by Daughters Artina Tushka(Ernie) of Oklahoma and Marie Whitlow(Reid) of Bonnieville,

Sons Billy Bostic of West Virginia, Raleigh Bostic(Geralyn) of Glendale, James Bostic(Karla) of Winder, GA, Mike Bostic(Teresa) of Bonnieville, 27 Grandchildren, 61 Great-grandchildren and 5 Great great grandchildren.

Funeral services for Della Rose Bostic will be 1pm Sunday, Nov. 1st in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Glenn Routt officiating. Burial will be in the Memory Park Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from

4-8pm and after 9am Sunday at the Sego Funeral Home.

The family request that memorial donations be given to the Salvation Army or to Kosair Charities.