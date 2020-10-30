Anne Downing Matthews, of Glasgow, Kentucky, wife of Harold Thomas Matthews for 64 years, passed away at her home on October 29th, 2020. She was predeceased by parents Lester Witt and Nettie Bewley Downing, brother John Calloway Downing and wife Virginia Akers Downing.

She studied at Glasgow High School, Sullins College in Bristol, Virginia, and the University of Kentucky where she was a member of Tri Delta sorority. Mrs. Matthews was a member of Glasgow Baptist Church since the age of ten and was a devoted choir member. She was a member of the Glasgow Musicale, serving in various offices, and was the Stephen Collins Foster Music Camp scholarship chairperson for many years. She was a member of the Glasgow Garden Club and the Daughters of the American Revolution.

She is survived by her husband, Harold Thomas Matthews, and their children: Dr. John Harold Matthews, Louisville; Robert Downing Matthews and his wife Jill, Ponce Inlet, Florida, Jeana Ross Kinsman and her husband David, Glasgow; granddaughters Julia Rae Weinstein and her husband Adam, Gainesville, Florida, Jessica Ross Matthews, Louisville, Anne Calloway, Caroline Asher, and Julia Ross Kinsman, Glasgow; brother-in-law Robert Elliott Matthews and his wife Brenda, Big Canoe, Georgia; nieces Anne Grant Underwood and her husband Rollin (Buddy) and Jenny Jean Downing, Glasgow, and dear friends.

A private family memorial service will be held on November 1st at A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.

A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Matthews.