Virginia Alice Kingrey, 69, Cave City, died Thursday, October 29, 2020 at her residence. A native of Barren County, she was a daughter of the late Woodrow Wilson Smith, Sr. and Maymie Katherine Dooley Smith. She was a homemaker and a member of the Valley Chapel of Prayer in Louisville.

Survivors include three children: Angela Dawn Kingrey Bush, Christopher Hughes Kingrey, and James Joshua Kingrey (wife Hilary); six grandchildren: Jerron Skylier Kingrey, Jamison Michael Radford Kingrey (Sarah), Justin Keith Bush (wife Daniale), Cody Allen Bush, Shayla Renea Kingrey, and Evan James Kingrey; one great-grandchild, Wren Alice Bush; three siblings: Terrell Smith (wife Michelle), Loretta Wood (Russell), and Shirley Henry (Herman); several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband James Hughes Kingrey; and seven siblings: Jimmy Lee Smith, Woodrow Smith, Jr., Clifton Smith, Janice Rhea, Michael Smith, Robert T. Smith, and Marshall Smith.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10 am Saturday at the funeral home.

In keeping with the Governor’s recommendations for safety during funeral and memorial services, the number of attendees in the funeral home at any given time will be limited; no food permitted in the lounge; social distancing will be necessary; and face coverings are required.