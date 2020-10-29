Susan Elizabeth Wagner Jewell, age 50, of Canmer, KY, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Commonwealth Regional Specialty Hospital in Bowling Green, KY. She was a homemaker and a member of Three Forks Bacon Creek Baptist Church.

She was the daughter of the late Edward Wagner and Elizabeth Montgomery of Campbellsville, KY and wife of Bro. Deon Jewell. She is also survived by four daughters, Kelsey Jewell, Canmer, KY, Whitney Jewell, Canmer, KY, Tiffany Jewell, Canmer, KY, Haley Defevers (Jonathan), Munfordville, KY; one son, Riley Jewell, Canmer, KY; five grandchildren, Ryan Riggs-Jewell, Elena Jewell, Rosalie Jewel, Candice Defevers, Ceagan Defevers; uncle, Timmy Montgomery, Campbellsville, KY; aunt, Edna Montgomery, Campbellsville, KY; sister-in-law, Myra Morgan (Todd), Hardyville, KY; niece, Candice Murphy; nephews, Isaiah Morgan.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM CT, Saturday, October 31, 2020 and from 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon CT, Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Three Forks Bacon Creek Baptist Church. Interment will be at Montgomery Family Cemetery, Greensburg, KY.

Due to recent public health concerns, funeral service will be private. The funeral celebration for Susan Jewell will be live streamed on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 12:00 noon CT. Family and friends may view the service on https://www.facebook.com/Brooks-Funeral-Home-KY.

