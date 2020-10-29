Mrs. Zelma Maydine (Key) Roach of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at her residence in Burkesville, Kentucky, having attained the age of 86 years, 9 months, and 7 days. She was born in Burkesville, Kentucky on Saturday, January 20, 1934, the daughter of John Grady and Mary Effie (Spears) Key. She was of Christian faith, a member of Ashlock Church of Christ, and a garment factory worker for OshKosh.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Truman Roach, whom she wed Friday, January 30, 1953, brothers, Russell Key and J. T. Key, and sisters, Opal Webb, Nell Moore, Athlene Jones, Josie Bailey, and Doris Norris.

She is survived by her children, Deborah “Debbie” Roach, Kathy (and David) King, Dorothy Roach, all of Burkesville, Kentucky, her sister, Robbie Jones of Celina, Tennessee, her grandchildren, Luke (and Sarah) King, Chelsea (and Adam) Huber, several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

The funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Roach and Short Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Norris-New Funeral Home until the funeral hour on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, contributions appreciated to the Roach and Short Cemetery, c/o Citizens Bank of Cumberland County, P.O. Box 810 Burkesville, Ky 42717 or Hospice of Lake Cumberland, 100 Parkway Drive Somerset, Ky 42503.