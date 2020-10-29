Jo Ann (Bartley) Crowe, 66, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Wednesday, October 28th, at Medical Center at Bowling Green.

Jo Ann was born in Tompkinsville, KY on April 2, 1954, a daughter of the late Irene (Ford) and Leland Bartley.

On October 20, 1973, she married Tommy Crowe.

She was a member of Antioch Baptist Church. She had worked in various sewing factories throughout her life.

Jo Ann is survived by her husband of 47 years, Tommy Crowe; a daughter, Stacie Rich (Steven) of Tompkinsville, KY; a sister, Vickie Cross, (Johnny) of Tompkinsville, KY.

Other than her parents she is preceded in death by a sister, Dalene Bartley.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, October 30th at Yokley Trible Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, KY.

Visitation is Thursday, 6-8 PM, and Friday, 9:00 AM until service time at 1 PM.

Burial is in Ebenezer Cemetery.

For the protection of Mrs. Crowe’s family, it is kindly asked for anyone coming to the services to abide by Governor Beshear’s recommendation of wearing a mask and practicing social distancing. No public lounge is available at this time due to Covid-19.