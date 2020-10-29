Jackie Ned Cropper, age 76, of the Boles Community of Monroe County passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at The Monroe County Medical Center. He was born on May 24, 1944, the son of the late Lester Clay and Lucy (Reagan) Cropper. Jack proudly served his country in The United States Army, and The Army National Guard, 138th Artillery, Fourth Battalion. He was an US Army Ranger in The Vietnam War. Jackie was a Farmer and Construction Worker for many years.

He is survived by his wife of fifty-one years, Martha Mayo Cropper; two daughters; Carrie Beth Cropper (Jeff Scott) of Tompkinsville, Allison Painter and Husband Johnny of Cookeville, TN, one son; Charlton Cropper and Wife Megan of Eighty-Eight, one brother; David Cropper and Wife Jane, and one sister; Wanda Downing both of Tompkinsville. Seven grandchildren; Loren, Reagan, and Cooper White, Cade Painter, Mack Strehle, and Slayton and Paxtyn Cropper also survive.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October, 30, 2020 at Beech Grove Cemetery. Military Honors will be provided by DAV Chapter 20 of Glasgow.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Children’s Hospital of Cincinnati, Ohio in honor of Jack.

Anderson-Bartley Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Jackie Cropper.