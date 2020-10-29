Houston Rockets To Hire Dallas Mavericks’ Stephen Silas As New Head Coach

According to league sources, the Houston Rockets are hiring Dallas Mavericks assistant Stephen Silas to be the franchise’s next head coach. Silas and the Rockets are finalizing terms of the contract, with a formal announcement from the team expected soon. Following the news, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban appeared to confirm the hiring by congratulating Silas on social media.

Silas will replace former head coach Mike D’Antoni, who parted ways with the Rockets after his contract expired at the end of the 2019-20 season. Silas is the son of former NBA player and coach Paul Silas, and he worked with his father early in his career with the Charlotte Hornets. They become the fifth father-son combination to be NBA head coaches.