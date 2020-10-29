Cincinnati Bengals Trade Defensive End Carlos Dunlap To Seattle Seahawks

On Wednesday, the Cincinnati Bengals have traded disgruntled defensive end Carlos Dunlap to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for a seventh-round pick and offensive lineman B.J. Finney.
Bengals president Mike Brown said in a statement: “Carlos had many fine seasons here and showed rare physical talent that took him to multiple Pro Bowls. I will always remember the role he played as a key part of exceptional defenses that we rode to the playoffs year after year. There are a lot of fond memories I have of Carlos, and I wish him well.”
Dunlap spent his first 10-plus seasons with the Bengals but has had a falling out with the team this season, and was seen having a blowup argument with defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo on the sidelines during Sunday’s loss to the Cleveland Browns.
