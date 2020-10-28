LA Dodgers Win World Series Against Tampa Bay Rays For First Title In 32 Years

The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6 of the World Series to win their first championship in 32 years. The Dodgers clinched the series with a 3-1 win vs. the Rays on Tuesday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Los Angeles had previously reached the championship series in 2017 and 2018, but fell short in each year.

The victory marked the Dodgers’ first World Series title since the 1988 season, when the team defeated the Oakland Athletics in five games. It is the franchise’s sixth World Series championship since relocating from Brooklyn to Los Angeles ahead of the 1958 season, and seventh overall.

Corey Seager was named this year’s World Series MVP. Seager put the Dodgers in front by hitting a ground ball to first that scored Mookie Betts from third. Betts also hit a solo home run in the eighth inning, going 2 for 4 with two runs scored and the leadoff homer.

During the game, Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was pulled in the eighth inning because of a positive coronavirus test. During postgame interviews, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said Turner was immediately isolated after learning of the test result.

Seager named MVP as Dodgers finally clinch title Via www.espn.com The Dodgers rode their bullpen to a 3-1 win over the Rays in Tuesday’s Game 6, giving them their…

Editorial credit: Ringo Chiu / Shutterstock.com