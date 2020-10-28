Kevin Jackson Carroll, age 42, of Magnolia, KY, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in Horse Cave. He was a former employee of Dart Container and a member of Powder Mill Baptist Church.

He was the son of Ralph Carroll and Janet Pippin Carroll of Linwood, KY

He is also survived by his wife, Heather Vittitoe; two sons, Zach Carroll, Nolin Carroll; one sister, Lisa & Lonnie Robinson, Horse Cave, KY; one brother, Danny Carroll & Christina Turley, Linwood, KY; mother-in-law, Margie Brown; nephews, T.J. (Jaclyn) & Daniel Robinson, Charlie Carroll, Tyler Kelling; several aunts, uncles, cousins close friends and man’s best friend Diesel.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents Hazel and Hassell Pippin, Elvie & Arvil Carroll.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM CT, Thursday, October 29, 2020 and from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM CT, Friday, October 30, 2020 at Brooks Funeral Home.

Due to recent public health concerns, funeral service will be private.

The funeral celebration for Kevin Carroll will be live streamed on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 1:00 PM CT. Family and friends may visit https://www.facebook.com/Brooks-Funeral-Home-KY.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.brooksfuneralhomeky.com.

Interment will be at Linwood Memorial Gardens, Linwood, KY.

Memorial contributions can be made to Brooks Funeral Home for funeral expenses.