Damon Sublett, age 96, of Horse Cave, KY, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Signature Health Care of Hart County in Horse Cave, KY. He was a retired butcher for a meat packing company.

He was the son of the late Edward Sublett and the late Willie B. Sublett

He is survived by one brother, Thomas Sublett, Horse Cave, KY several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Friday, October 30, 2020 and from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Brooks Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 1:00 PM, Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Brooks Funeral Home. Interment will be at Pleasant Oak Ridge Cemetery, Cave City, KY.