Watch The New Trailer For “Selena: The Series” Starring Christian Serratos

On Monday, Oct. 26th Netflix unveiled the official trailer for the two-part Selena: The Series starring Christian Serratos in the title role of the late Mexican-American singer.

Selena: The Series comes 23 years after the release of the Oscar-nominated biographical movie Selena directed by Gregory Nava and starring Jennifer Lopez, was developed and executive produced by the Quintanilla family alongside Netflix.

The trailer’s description reads: “Before she became the Queen of Tejano Music, Selena Quintanilla was a young girl from Texas with big dreams and an even bigger voice. Selena: The Series explores her journey from singing small gigs to becoming the most successful female Latin artist of all time — and the years of hard work and sacrifice the Quintanilla family navigated together.”

Along with Serratos, the cast includes Ricardo Chavira as Selena’s father Abraham; Gabriel Chavarria as her brother A.B.; Noemi Gonzalez as her sister Suzette; Seidy Lopez as her mother Marcella; and Madison Taylor Baez as young Selena.

Part one of the two-part series premieres on Netflix on Dec. 4, 2020. Watch the official trailer for Selena: The Series at the link: here.

Editorial credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com