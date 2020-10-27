Wanda Blanche Reneau, age 96, of Austin, KY, died Monday, October 26, 2020 at TJ Samson Community Hospital. She was born in Barren county on June 27, 1924 to the late George Harrison Crabtree and the late Lillie (Arterburn) Crabtree. She was a member of Mt. Olivet Church.

She is survived by two daughters, Carol Atkinson (Mike) and Wanda Gayle Cary; three grandchildren, Scott Atkinson, Shana Word (Michael), and Lana Jeffries; three great grandchildren, Gunnar Word, Gavin Atkinson, and Garret Atkinson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Garlan Reneau and her siblings.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM, Friday, October 30th at A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 10:30 AM Friday until time for the services at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation to the Austin Tracy Fire Department c/o Larry Bragg, 305 Bradshaw Rd, Austin, KY 42123.

All those who wish to honor and remember Ms. Reneau in person at the service must wear a mask or other appropriate facial covering and practice physical distancing for the safety of those

in attendance.

