Marie Pedigo, age 100, of Edmonton passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Metcalfe Health Care in Edmonton. Marie was born September 12, 1920 in Metcalfe County the daughter of the late Theona and Nellie Martin Pedigo.

As a young adult Marie moved to Indianapolis, Indiana and retired from American Fletcher Bank. Upon returning to Kentucky Marie could be seen at almost any day sporting around in her little Volkswagen of which she was very proud. She helped care for the elderly members of her family until her health prevented her from it. Marie attended the St. Helens Catholic Church in Glasgow.

Marie is survived by two nieces. Norma Barrett of Edmonton and Carol Collins of Louisville. Funeral services for Mrs. Pedigo will be held 1:00 PM Saturday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with interment to follow in the Foundation Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home after 10:00 AM Saturday until service time. All those who wish to honor Mrs. Pedigo in person at the visitation or service is required to wear a mask or face covering while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.

